ED.gov National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) Automated Scoring Challenge
Accurately & Transparently Predicting Scores of Test Items
Department of Education, Institute of Education Sciences (IES)
Type of Challenge: Analytics, visualizations, algorithms
Submission Start: 09/16/2021 08:00 AM ET
Submission End: 11/28/2021 05:00 PM ET
Description
We are seeking submissions of automated scoring models to score constructed response items for the National Assessment of Educational Progress’s reading assessment. The purpose of the challenge is to help NAEP determine the existing capabilities, accuracy metrics, the underlying validity evidence of assigned scores, and costs and efficiencies of using automated scoring with the NAEP reading assessment items. The Challenge requires that submissions demonstrate interpretability of models, provide score predictions using these models, analyze models for potential bias based on student demographic characteristics, and provide cost information for putting an automated scoring system into operational use.
CHALLENGE DETAILS
TOTAL CASH PRIZES OFFERED: $30,000 (maximum of $20,000 for first-place entries)
TYPE OF CHALLENGE: Automated Scoring of Open Ended Reading Test Items
Additional Challenge Information
- All participants must confirm that they are able to meet NCES Confidential Data security requirements and complete the required documentation (available in the Github repository as “application_documents.zip” before they will be provided access to the response data, to ensure the confidentiality of student responses.
- A webinar will held on 10/4/2021 @ 12:00 ET to describe the challenge and answer any questions that potential participants may have. To register for the RFI, please email automated-scoring-challenge@ed.gov to join the meeting. Questions may also be sent via Github “issues” or via email to automated-scoring-challenge@ed.gov.
- Applications to participate must be submitted by 10/20/21, and will be processed (and data access provided) as they are received. Responses must be submitted by 11/28/21.
For more information, please see: https://github.com/NAEP-AS-Challenge/info
Point of Contact
Have feedback or questions about this challenge? Send the challenge manager an email